As the Fur Flies was broken into at the beginning of July (Courtesy Nancy Rich)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Owners of some Austin pet grooming salons are concerned about a spurt of break-ins at their shops. KXAN has confirmed at least five break-ins over the past month or so.

Nancy Rich with As the Fur Flies said her south location was broken into on July 4 just before 5 a.m.

In surveillance footage, the suspect can be seen breaking through the front door by smashing a rock through the glass.

The suspect, who appears to be a man, fidgets with the cash register but Rich said he was unable to open it or remove it, since the register was bolted to the desk.

“We do a very small percentage of sales in cash; almost all is credit cards. There is never cash left on site,” Rich said.

Two other business owners told KXAN four of their shops were also recently broken into.

The owner of Mod Mutt Salon said someone broke into the shop on June 27 at 2 a.m., and her other shop, Sniff Grooming Studio, on July 11 around 5:30 a.m.

In surveillance footage, what appears to be a male burglar breaks the door with a sharp object and goes straight to the cash register.

The owners of Barkin Creek Dog Kitchen and Bath say two of their locations were hit recently, one on Tuesday and another on Friday.

All owners say they have surveillance footage and want more speedy action from police. They worry the burglaries are all connected.

Austin Police told KXAN it wouldn’t be able to comment on these cases on Monday, but in the past have told us the department is routing all property crimes that are not in progress to 311 and ireportaustin.com‘s self-reporting system.

“This is being done due to the higher level of calls being received as well as the low staffing numbers APD patrol is experiencing,” a spokesperson wrote in an email back in June. “The process is done to allow officers to respond to higher priority calls such as assaults.”

The spokesperson added the calls are sent to the appropriate investigative unit, and workable leads are assigned to a detective to follow up.

The owners of Barkin’ Creek and As the Fur Flies said they have been assigned detectives.

This is a developing story. KXAN’s Tahera Rahman will have more on KXAN News at 9p.m. and 10 p.m.