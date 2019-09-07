Austin music venues train staff to provide safer nightlife in new initiative

Six venues in the Red River Cultural District are hosting the Safer Venues Fest on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several Red River Cultural District music venues are hosting the Safer Venues Fest Saturday night to recognize their commitment to a new training initiative to provide a safer nightlife.

The Sims Foundation, a group that helps musicians connect with mental health resources, developed the training with other nonprofits. They address three areas: mental health issues, substance abuse and sexual assault and harassment.

“We’re not really thinking that we want them to be the mental health police, if you will,” said Patsy Dolan Bouressa, interim executive director of the Sims Foundation. “It was really invented just to kind of offer support knowing that they do run into circumstances that maybe look a little off and they don’t know how to respond.”

Six venues who have gone through one or more training modules or have scheduled them are participating in Saturday’s event.

“Our hope is that we will expand it to any venue in the city who is interested, she said. “And then long-term, it would be really cool if we had even more sections of town doing the festival with us next year.”

