Austin medics react quickly to help person with extreme heat illness

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department had to think quickly to help a person suffering from a severe heat illness in south Austin Tuesday.

Officials responded to an unresponsive person with a core temperature of 108.2 degrees that collapsed outside of a business near Southpark Meadows.

ATCEMS Deputy Medical Director Dr. JR Pickett told medics to try everything possible to cool the patient on scene rather than transport them with that elevated temp because every minute that the patient remained at that high temp, they were experiencing greater and greater brain damage, according to an ATCEMS Facebook post.

Photo: ATCEMS

The crews went to a Sam’s Club across the parking lot and obtained donations of a tarp, a shopping cart, several bags of ice, and enough water to help the person.

ATCEMS says the patient’s temperature was safely lowered to 101.4 degrees before being transported to the hospital where they are now receiving further care.