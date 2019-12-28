Austin measles case marks a historic year for the disease

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands of Texans will be coming through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport returning home from the holidays.

All of this travel through the city’s airport comes nearly a week after someone with a confirmed case of measles traveled through the ABIA gates. It’s the first Austin case in 20 years but part of more than 1,200 cases in the country according to the CDC — the most in the past 10 years.

The person at the airport with measles could have infected other people within two hours of their travel. However, it is unlikely to become infected after two hours.

Bryce Dubee with the city’s aviation department suggests people should take small steps to protect against measles and other infectious diseases.

“At the end of the day, an airport is just like a large public space with a lot of people coming through it. We are also in the middle of cold and flu season. So those same precautions that you would take to avoiding a cold, avoiding the flu, touching your face. Covering your mouth or a sneeze, or what symptoms to look out for,” said Dubee.

According to Dubee, the CDC and the individual airlines notified passengers of the measles case.

“It is very serious. Every year children can die from measles. It causes problems with brain damage. It causes problems with pneumonia,” said Dr. Richard Lampe with the Texas Pediatric Society and Chair of Texas Tech’s Department of Pediatrics.

He had measles himself as a child. This was before the vaccine that nearly wiped out measles in the United States. He tells me most cases are like this latest one in Austin – imported in from abroad – but the ability to be spread has increased as vaccination rates go down in the country.

“The children who are really susceptible are the children who are underneath a year of age. To help protect those children, the rest of us should all be immunized,” said Dr. Lampe.

The good news – he says – is Texas and Austin, in particular, have good public health department workers. With children on planes returning from holidays and getting ready to go back to school in January, he says it’s something to keep at the top of mind.