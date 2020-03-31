Austin Mayor Pro Tem working on resolution to boost rental assistance, other types of aid

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza told KXAN she’s working on a resolution that would provide direct assistance to Austin residents who are struggling financially during the COVID-19 outbreak.

She said the idea is to expand funding given to nonprofits that already offer programs like rental assistance, so more people can apply and receive help.

Last week, the Austin City Council passed an emergency anti-eviction ordinance that gives people a 60-day grace period to work out a payment plan with their landlords if they can’t pay their April and May rent.

Garza said, however, the council heard “loud and clear” from people who are worried about not being able to pay their rents even after the 60-day grace period because they’ve lost their jobs.

KXAN’s Yoojin Cho is speaking with MPT Garza about what kind of relief programs, in addition to rental assistance, will be included in the proposal. Check back later for updates.