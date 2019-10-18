Austin man who stabbed, ran over woman who died sentenced to 13 years in prison

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man who stabbed a woman and ran over her after a fight in September 2018 was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

The Travis County District Attorney’s office said a plea agreement was reached for defendant Edgar Vega-Rubi on Oct. 8. Instead of pleading guilty to his initial indictment of murder, he pled guilty to manslaughter.

Court documents said on the night of Sept. 1, 2018, a passerby called 911 to report someone laying in the parking lot who was possibly dead at 1307 East 52nd St. When emergency responders from Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Police Department arrived, Cheryl Denise Murray was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video that Austin Police detectives got from a business located at 5201 Cameron Road showed Murray walking around at different times early that morning. Just after 3 a.m., the video then showed the driver of a four-door vehicle similar to a 2000’s Chevrolet Malibu going eastbound on East 52nd Street, drive past Murray, make a U-turn then park on the south side of the business.

The driver, who was Vega-Rubi, looked in Murray’s direction until she approached him and a few seconds later, she got in the vehicle and they drove off, police say.

Later around 3:30 a.m., the vehicle was seen on the same surveillance video going by but with no headlights.

A later traffic stop led to Vega-Rubi’s arrest and in an interview with police, the now-20-year-old admitted that he and Murray got in a fight, she scratched his neck and he stabbed her in the chest with a yellow knife.

Officers found that same knife when they got a search warrant for the vehicle. They also saw numerous reddish-brown stains on the interior and exterior of the vehicle, proven to be blood.

The following day, the Travis County Deputy Medical Examiner confirmed to police that Murray had died of a stab wound to her chest in the manner of a homicide.