Austin man arrested in connection to burglary after mother recognizes him on news

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a burglary from May after his mother recognized from surveillance footage aired on the news, according to Austin police.

On May 18, 2019, police responded to a call of a burglary in south Austin on 2100 West William Cannon Drive at the Royal Fig Catering Company.

According to the victims, when opening up for the day at around 7:30 a.m., the owner noticed a safe kept in their office was missing.

The victim showed officers footage from their motion-activated surveillance camera that captured a man entering the office around 12:19 a.m. that morning.

According to court documents, the video showed an average man with an average build in his late 20s. He was described as standing around 5 feet 8 inches tall with a beard. He was shown wearing a black t-shirt with the word “Jordan written across the front, black shorts, black socks and white shoes.”

The video depicted the suspect trying to place the safe on top of a trash can to use it as a “make-shift dolly.” When that didn’t work, the suspect tried placing the safe on a chair. When the chair rolled out from under the safe, the suspect placed it on the floor and pushed it out of the store.

The owner of the store posted the surveillance on their Facebook page. They were also contacted by several news outlets who ran her story.

A woman contacted the owners after the story ran who said she recognized the man in the surveillance video. Police contacted the caller who said she immediately recognized the suspect as her son, 21-year-old Jose Angel Maya.

Police say they were able to match the suspect in the surveillance footage with previous booking photos of Maya.

Maya was arrested for burglary of a non-residence and his bond is currently set at $15,000.