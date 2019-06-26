Austin man arrested after allegedly shooting his friend who came over to visit multiple times

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested in east Austin Monday after allegedly shooting his friend who had come over to visit, according to Austin police.

Police responded to the call of the shooting around 7:46 p.m. at the Booker T. Washington Terrace Apartment Complex on Rosewood Avenue.

The caller told officers that she heard two distinct gunshots and saw a man collapse on the ground.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, the suspect, 32-year-old Morris Jermaine Shelton, retreated back into his apartment. He was taken into custody minutes later with no incident.

The victim, identified as Bruce Wayne Washington, was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead that same night.

Washington’s wife, who was with him at the time of the shooting, told police they drove together to visit Shelton at his apartment. She said she waited in the car as Washington went inside only to return a minute later and invite her in.

She told officers, that as they approached the front door of the apartment she heard gunshots and her husband turned to her saying he had been shot. She went on to say that as her husband fell to the ground, Shelton exited the apartment and continued to shoot him.

According to Washington’s wife, she screamed at Shelton who then dropped his gun and apologized for shooting her husband before returning to his apartment. She told investigators that Shelton and Washington had been friends for years and that Shelton had previously been married to Washington’s sister. She said her husband was in a good mood and there was no indication something was amiss.

Investigators on the scene reported multiple 40 caliber cartridges and a handgun on the floor in front of Shelton’s apartment. They also say they saw bullet holes in his front door erupting from the interior to the exterior.

During an interview with police, Shelton said Washington came over to his apartment with the intention of scoring illicit drugs for him. Police report that Shelton had over $1,000 on him when he was taken into custody.

Shelton said he began to feel uneasy and shot Washington “over some B.S.”

Police took Shelton to Travis County Central Jail for booking. Once there, jail staff report Shelton told them he was indeed a dangerous individual.

Investigators say Shelton had previously been convicted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They say he was placed on parole as a convicted felon.

Shelton was arrested on a charge of murder and is bond is set at $1 million.