Austin man accused of credit card fraud at local Walmart

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police arrested a man who they say was caught on surveillance footage using a stolen credit card at a local Walmart.

According to the arrest affidavit, 18-year-old Andy Joshua Mendoza Martinez spent nearly $200 back on October 16 with another man’s credit card.

The victim in the case, K. Baker, stated his residence was broken into that same day and noticed his Capital One credit card was missing.

Soon after, Baker checked his account and found the fraudulent charge.

The Walmart asset protection team later found surveillance video from the store and found a man who looked similar to Martinez making the fraudulent purchase.

After APD obtained the footage, a detective with the burglary unit compared it to Martinez’s driver’s license photo and believes he is the man in the video.

The detective also said Martinez was also a suspect in previous burglary cases.