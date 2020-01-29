Austin Library explores getting rid of late fines

Old second hand books for sale in a street book market

New Braunfels Public Library goes fine-free on Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN)– The Austin Public Library Commission is exploring the idea of going fine-free.

This week, commissioners formed a working group to study the possibility.

“It’s an accessibility and equity issue,” says commission chair Catherine Hanna.

A new Gallup poll indicates more Americans visit the library than go to the movies or even sporting events. Of those people, most are young adults, women and those with low-income households.

Hanna says there could be a financial impact if they make that change, since the library revenues from fines and non-resident cards go into the city’s general fund.

Hanna says that’s about $200,000 to $300,000 per year.

Currently, fees range from 25 cents to $5.

In 2018, the library removed fees for youth materials.

Hanna says the working group will also be looking into eliminating overdue fees for laptops and electronics.

(Source: Austin Public Library)

Hanna hopes to have a preliminary report from the working group at the next commission meeting on Feb. 24.

Then, she says commissioners will decide whether to recommend council adopt the measure by mid-April, before the city’s budget process.

New Braunfels makes the move

The New Braunfels public library is going fine-free starting Saturday.

According to the library’s website, 36% of NBISD students are economically disadvantaged. It made the change to “ensure equitable access to library services for everyone in the New Braunfels community.”

Library director Gretchen Pruett says they’ve been working towards the move for six months.

“If $10 is the difference between you eating and going to the library, you’re going to put food on the table,” she says.

Pruett says they didn’t want to put families in that position anymore.

“The library does not want to add to that — we just want to help. We’re still there for you,” she says.

She had been going to seminars and information session on the topic since the American Library Association passed a resolution in January 2019, encouraging libraries to re-think their fine policies and move toward eliminating them.

Pruett says more than discouraging late returns, fines seemed to be pushing people to stop using the library altogether.

“At the end of the day, it’s making sure everyone can use the library and we’re not putting up unnecessary hurdles,” Pruett says.

In September 2018, the library implemented an automatic renewal for up to two times if there’s no wait list, which cut fine levels in half.

She says the library is a $2.5 million operation and fines now account for less than $20,000.

New Braunfels’ fine-free system applies to all materials. If people don’t bring DVDs back after two weeks, their card will be blocked until they do, but there’s no fine.