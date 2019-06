AUSTIN (KXAN) — No U.S. city tuned in for the Women’s World Cup this week more than Austin, Texas.

Austin topped all TV markets during Team USA’s game against Spain. That’s according to a soccer reporter for the Washington Post.

USA beat Spain 2-to-1, setting up a win-or-go-home quarterfinal match Friday against France.

Ticket prices for the upcoming match are soaring, with the cheapest on StubHub starting at $312.