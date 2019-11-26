Austin Land Code draft looks to add housing, protect those vulnerable to displacement

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is inching closer to a council vote on a proposed overhaul of the city’s land development code, with an update from city staff expected Monday.

The land development code (LDC), the rules by which Austin builds what and where, has not had a major overhaul in three decades. This current process is the city’s latest attempt to overhaul the code.

City of Austin staff have been going through recommendations from public input as well as recommendations approved by the city’s Planning Commission. These recommendations were in response to the first draft of the code and maps released on October 4.

A city spokesperson told KXAN a supplemental staff report on the draft code should be out on Monday. As of the start of KXAN’s 10 p.m. newscast Monday, we were still waiting for that report to be released.

What staffers will likely say in this report has been highlighted in a city document out Friday: a summary of the Planning Commission’s recommendations coupled with responses from city staff.

After these responses from city staff, Planning Commission Vice-Chair Conor Kenny told KXAN, “I am encouraged by staff’s acceptance of many Planning Commission recommendations, but still concerned that our planned ‘missing middle’ housing has too many practical barriers to actually get built.”

While city staff didn’t align with all of the Planning Commission’s recommendations, they did agree with many of the revisions the commission suggested.

One of the areas where both the commission and city staff were in harmony was on efforts to protect areas of Austin that are vulnerable to displacement.

The Planning Commission recommends that if development has to be moved around because staff adjusts transition zones, that additional transition zones should not be placed in places the UT Austin Uprooofted study found as being in susceptible, early or dynamic phases of gentrification.

The UT researchers tracked where gentrification was happening in Austin during the Uprooted study, finding what many had suspected: that the eastern crescent of the city was where the most gentrification was happening and where the most vulnerable neighborhoods are.

A map of the Census Tracts in Austin most vulnerable to displacement based on 2016 numbers. Image from UT Austin Uprooted Full Report 2018.

Rather than placing additional density in those vulnerable areas, the commission instead recommends that the city should add any additional required units in “high opportunity areas” and areas near transit routes. City staff say they agree on this matter.

“The idea is we didn’t want to lose any units,” explained Todd Shaw, who chaired the Planning Commission’s working group on transition zones. “No matter what happens, if we decide we need to change the way transition areas are mapped, the point is, we ware not going to put more units in those vulnerable areas.”

Shaw said this means shifting more units of housing to areas that haven’t experienced as much gentrification.

For example, Shaw cited 45th Street which is in his district.

He had concerns and wanted city staff to look into limiting density along 45th Street. If units are removed from the proposed zoning for 45th Street, they wouldn’t be added to areas of East Austin that are likely to gentrify. Instead, the city is looking to place them in “high opportunity areas” near planned Cap Metro routes — many of which are in west and central Austin.

The Planning Commissions recommendations generally looked to curb gentrification in East Austin and add more housing density near transit in central and west Austin.

“It’s really trying to limit the density we’re tying to push into East Austin,” Shaw said. “Because they’ve already experienced so much turnover and gentrification.”

East Austin is an area full of rich history for Austin’s African-American community, who were forced there by segregationist policies in the 1920s. Today, gentrification is now pushing many of those families out and east Austin has become a “hot real estate market” seeing the largest increases in property value in all of Travis County.

The “high opportunity areas” the city has identified (shown below) happen to be largely on the opposite side of the city from the areas vulnerable to displacement identified in the UT study (see image above).

A map of which depicts “high opportunity areas.” Map from Austin Strategic Housing Blueprint Implementation Draft November 19, 2018.

Austin Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza said, “the whole point” of this land code overhaul was to bring people in Austin closer to things like grocery stores, schools and transit while curbing sprawl.

Sprawl, Garza said, is expensive.

“That means you have to pay for more infrastructure, that means you have to pay for more fire stations, and firefighters to staff those fire stations,the same with EMS and police,” said Garza (who also happens to be a former firefighter).

“So I think staff did a good job in their first draft, of showing us where this new housing capacity could go, but I am glad Planning Commission is saying, we need more, we need more [housing] in those ‘high opportunity areas’, and we don’t need to be sprawling, because its incredibly expensive, and it’s just not sustainable, for our environment either,” she noted.

Addressing affordability and equity

The code is a large document and covers many topics. One of the things the code aims to do is boost the amount of market-rate housing in Austin and offer bonuses for developers if they include affordable housing in their projects.

Last week, Mayor Pro Tem Garza proposed an “Equity Overlay” to be part of the code overhaul to protect areas susceptible to displacement.

Her proposal aims to:

Reduce the size of transition zones in vulnerable areas

Increase affordable housing requirements

Disincentivize redevelopment of multifamily homes

Garza says she wants to make sure her constituents in southeast Austin know they are being heard when it comes to their concerns of being pushed out or priced out. She noted that her district, in particular, has a high Latinx population who will be impacted by the future changes to development in the city.

“I think we all need to be concerned and consider equity when we’re talking about doing things that could displace people in areas where we’re told it can happen,” Garza said. “We have to treat those areas very carefully.”

Garza has been speaking with city staff about how to carry out the Equity Overlay for the past few weeks. She’s not sure if it will be included in the report Monday, but it is she hopes the Equity Overlay will be included in the revision to the code.

What happens next

The city says you can still give feedback on the draft at the December 7 public hearing and that citizens can give public testimony at any regular council meeting.

Currently, the council is scheduled to have a public hearing on the code rewrite on December 7 and to begin deliberations about the code on December 9. The council has the final decision on the approval of the land development code changes. City code requires three separate readings before the Code could be adopted.