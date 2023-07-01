AUSTIN (KXAN) — Young Austinites are getting a chance to learn the classic game of chess at the George Washington Carver Museum.

The chess program is part of an Austin Parks and Recreation program with Joyous Tutoring, encouraging the game to improve creativity, intellectual ability, memory and reading skills, according to the city.

Austin kids learn chess at George Washington Carver Museum (KXAN Photo/Andy Way)

The free lessons are held on the last Thursday of the month through September.

Over 20 students ages 7 to 18 take part in the program each week for chess instruction from coach Gabe Reid.

“When things seem kinda out of place or when things go in motion, it causes us to raise questions,” Reid said. “So what I want to do is illuminate it in chess and transfer it to reading.”