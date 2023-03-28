AUSTIN (KXAN) — Safety changes came quick to school districts across Texas following the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde.

“Checking every exterior door, interior door as well as documenting all the times it has occurred, really trying to promote a culture of safety and security,” said Austin ISD interim superintendent Matias Segura.

Austin ISD is one of the largest districts in the state and announced upgrades to door locks, cameras and safety policies and procedures shortly after the Uvalde shooting.

“We adjusted our operational procedures so that whenever there is a deficiency identified, whether it is a door that may not be locking, or a camera that is not working, it becomes a priority and is addressed in a very short period of time,” Segura said.

Safety and security committee meetings moved to monthly to address any issues quickly. Before the change was made the meetings were held once a quarter.

The district will also look to the 2022 Bond for even more safety upgrades.

“I think unfortunately the challenge that we have is it can’t happen soon enough,” Segura said. “And there is timing, there is a sequence, there is a funding element we have to think about.”

Some of the projects will improve safety at open campuses which should begin in August 2024.

New schools will get security vestibules, better fencing and door locks and security systems.

“I think where we see challenges are things that bonds can’t pay for. That is mental health, it is different types of training, we can’t use capital investments for that,” Segura said. “As an organization we are constantly trying to improve.”