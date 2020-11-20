Austin ISD considering 100% virtual instruction for week after Thanksgiving

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Administrative leaders within the Austin Independent School District are actively considering transitioning to remote-only instruction for a week following Thanksgiving break.

According to two separate letters sent to staff and parents, Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde said there is no firm decision yet, which people can expect to come down no later than Nov. 25. However, if the decision is made, students would be 100% virtual from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.

The superintendent said the possibility of pivoting to this learning model is based on Austin Public Health’s decision to enter Stage 4 risk-based guidelines on Wednesday.

“In the event we do transition to remote learning, we want you to be prepared for any scenario that involves your child’s education,” Elizalde wrote to parents. “Please ensure your child brings their AISD and personal devices and school supplies home with them today. Doing so will help us minimize disruption to learning in case we need to move to remote instruction for any amount of time.”

Some staff will still be required to show up on campus to continue essential functions, including food service, maintenance, custodial workers, bus drivers, AISD police, nurses, daycare workers and senior administrative staff. Elizalde said other employees may be called in as the need arises.

To the district staff, Elizalde expressed appreciation and a commitment to safety.

“We realize you have done so much for Austin ISD, and appreciate that you are willing to do what is necessary to get us through this time,” Elizalde wrote in the letter to staff. “Furthermore, let me assure you that we will continue to go above and beyond in supplying you with personal protective equipment and other safety gear you may need.”

