Austin is the latest city to launch ‘Safe Place’ program to provide refuge to LGBTQ+ community

This Safe Place sticker marks a location where the LGBTQ+ community can go to seek refuge. Coffee bar Halcyon is the first in the city (Courtesy Alex Caprariello/KXAN).

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Members of the Austin LGBTQ+ community will now have “Safe Places” to go to report hate crimes and harassment.

The Austin Police Department is the latest in over 200 law enforcement groups in the country to launch the “Safe Place” program, a movement which utilizes businesses to provide asylum to victims.

Businesses in Austin fill out a voluntary application and will receive a rainbow sticker to place on their door to mark their building. The business will then have the authority to provide refuge, call 911 and comfort the victims until police arrive.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said these types of crimes are typically under-reported due to fear and mistrust between victims and the police.

“We want victims of hate crimes to come forward and know that APD is there for them in this time of need,” Chief Manley said. “As these stickers start spreading throughout our community and become very prevalent, I think it will be better understood how much we support our entire community, including the LGBTQ+ community here in Austin.”

Halcyon, a coffee and cocktail bar in downtown Austin, is the first “Safe Space” in the city.

Other groups present during the ceremony were representatives from various city council seats, the Hate Crimes Task Force, the Travis County district attorney’s office, PRIDE, the LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce and the Mexican Consulates Office.

