Austin in the process of hiring former federal official as a consultant on homelessness

Austin (KXAN) — At the meeting of Austin’s City Council Thursday, the council voted to give the city the green light to begin negotiating a contract with the person who used to lead the federal government’s efforts on addressing homelessness.

The city’s contract for Matthew Doherty, who served as the Executive Director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness from 2015 through 2019, would be $95,000, and he would work with the city on homeless strategy through September.

All council members voted to move forward with this action except for Council Member Jimmy Flannigan who voted against it, citing concerns that the city hadn’t addressed existing concerns about this role and that the city should be allowing Austin’s Ending Community Homelessness Coalition to organize the effort to address homelessness.

At the meeting Thursday, Assistant City Manager Chris Shorter explained that the idea is for Doherty’s role to be “strategic and tailored,” helping the city while Austin Public Health recruits someone to lead the newly-created Homeless Services Division under their department.

Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk explained that the $95,000 is an up-to amount, meaning that Doherty will only get paid for the amount of work he does for the city, up to as much as $95,000.

In September of 2019, Lori Pampilo Harris began working in a newly created role as Austin’s Homeless Strategy Officer. However, she no longer works for the city, having worked as Homeless Strategy Officer for less than four months. Back in October, the city announced that Pampilo Harris would move to a consulting role. In January, the city of Austin told KXAN that her last day with the city was Jan. 3 and that she never worked as a consultant with the city.

This all comes as Austin City Council continues to cite addressing homelessness as its number one priority and embarks on another year of seeking to move the needle in doing so.

Federal experience in addressing homelessness

Matthew Doherty was reported to have been pushed out of the role in November 2019. President Trump instead appointed Robert Marbut to Doherty’s prior position. While Doherty championed a housing-first policy in addressing homelessness, Marbut has more reservations about housing-first than his predecessor.

Doherty was quoted in 2019 encouraging people to, “resist bogus arguments that a focus on Housing First imposes a one-size-fits-all solution on people or programs.”

“We can speak the real truth that Housing First approaches are the opposite of one-size-fits-all and help ensure that we don’t leave anyone behind,” Doherty said.

The City of Austin is also committed to a housing-first approach when it comes to homelessness.

A November city memo noted, “Housing First is not housing only” and that housing first includes interventions like “diversion, shelter, rapid re-housing, and permanent supportive housing, subject to an individual’s needs and the availability of resources.”

Austin Mayor Steve Adler explained that he had the chance to meet with both Doherty and Marbut while at the U.S. Conference of Mayors in January. Adler said he was aware at that time the city was considering bringing Doherty on in a consulting role.

“I am not sure they are as far apart as others suggest,” the mayor said of Marbut and Doherty. “I think both of them recognize that services are much more successful when they are associated with housing, and that services alone is not a good solution, and that housing alone is not a good solution.”

“The housing first approach we’ve adopted in Austin is shorthand for getting somebody into a home immediately with services, so ours is not housing without services either,” Adler noted.

The mayor believes city staff are confident Doherty is on board to negotiate this contract.

“I think everybody is pushing the city manager to move forward and make sure the community is seeing real activity and hopefully we will be moving forward on the motel strategy as well,” Adler said, referring to a new strategy the city adopted in fall of 2019 to convert motels into homeless shelters.