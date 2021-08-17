Austin High School welcomes new principal as school year begins, pandemic continues

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin High School will be under new leadership this school year as Dr. Melvin Bedford takes over as principal.

Bedford says he is excited to take over, but there have been challenges especially amid the pandemic as Austin Independent School District begins its year Tuesday.

He says success comes from making sure everyone is on the same page, from his teachers and staff to the students.

“Our superintendent has our back,” Bedford said, “and we know we have the things in place that we need to be successful and keep our students safe. So sure it is a challenge and frustrating at times for both parents and for teachers, but when you are ready it just minimizes some of that worry so we are just trying to make sure we are ready.”

Bedford says the safety of his students will be the top priority for teachers and himself.

“I don’t really like to call them our students, I like to call them my children,” he said. “When I drop my kids off I expect the principals and the teachers and administration as their own. Well, that is what I want to do for these kids. I want the parents to feel comfortable enough with me that they trust I will parent these kids.”

Austin ISD will be offering a virtual option for more than 4,000 students which will start August 24.