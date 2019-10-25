Austin has potential to be ‘ground zero’ for boom in nonfiction films

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Documentaries, docuseries, true crime podcasts, cooking shows — there are more options than ever to watch nonfiction stories, and central Texas is a breeding ground for them.

Friday evening at the Austin Film Festival, two local filmmakers are premiering a story more than a century in the making.

John Langmore and Bud Force spent years on ranches across the American west to document the lives of modern-day cowboys. Their documentary simply called “Cowboys,” premieres at 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre (watch the trailer here).

“Bud and I had a strong desire to combine authenticity with a really cinematic film,” Langmore told KXAN.

John Langmore sits horseback on a ranch in northern Wyoming and southern Montana in a photo dated 1986. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

Langmore, an attorney and photographer in Austin, spent summers on a ranch in Montana from the time he was 12 until he started law school.

Langmore spent six years horseback, shooting still photos for a book he published earlier this year about modern-day cowboys. His dad did the same in the 1970s, which originally inspired the now-attorney to saddle up. He started taking photography seriously in 2006 and decided to follow in his father’s footsteps.

“I think that in people’s minds, cowboys represent an American ideal,” he said. “We’re self-sufficient, we’re hard-working, we’re sort of unconstrained by convention and norms; and that’s the way that cowboys live their lives.”

That’s the kind of universal theme nonfiction storytellers need to tap into, said PJ Raval, a documentary filmmaker and associate professor at the University of Texas at Austin.

“Documentary films and nonfiction films are still kind of in their early stages,” Raval said, “in terms of most people being aware and starting to really watch and seek out documentaries.”

Central Texas has potential to be “ground zero” for stories about the big issues facing communities across the country, Raval said. Immigration, reproductive rights, gerrymandering — Texas plays a starring role in all of them.

“There’s so many social issues,” he said. “There’s so many stories that we’re not hearing.”

Who’s telling the stories will also become increasingly important, Raval explained. Audiences want to know that the storyteller is connected to the story and is imparting an authentic experience.

As the volume of nonfiction content continues to expand in the coming years, he expects more viewers to ask of filmmakers, “Who made it, and what is their intention?”

John Langmores shows photos in his book, published earlier this year, about modern-day cowboys. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

Langmore’s intention with his film is to showcase an American icon living an “underpaid, overworked way of life.”

“With that also being said,” he added, “cowboys love what they do.”

He and Force have gotten a good reaction from the handful of cowboys they’ve shown the film to. But in order for the passion project to endure, it needs to speak to a broader audience.

“I would also hope though that it would stand the test of time with the outside world that doesn’t even know the cowboy exists today,” Langmore said. “Time will tell whether or not Bud and I got it right. I hope we did.”

“Ask me 30 years from now.”