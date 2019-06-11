Austin group holds job fair for people aged 50 and older Tuesday

News

Tuesday's fair is meant for workers who are 50+

by: Daniel Gravois

Posted: / Updated:
67232835_1551133347718

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local non-profit is hosting a job fair Tuesday morning for people ages 50 and older. AustinUP says it hopes to show local businesses the value of hiring older workers. 

Tuesday’s event is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Brodie Homestead located at 5211 Brodie Lane.

Participating employers include Assisting Hands Home Care, BBVA Compass Bank, Cater 2U Home Healthcare, City of Austin, Meals on Wheels Central Texas In-Home Care, ReServe, Inc., Right at Home, Sonesta Bee Cave Hotel, United States Census Bureau, YMCA of Austin and more.

Admission is free but anyone wanting to attend is asked to RSVP online. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Don't Miss