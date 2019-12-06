Austin Flu Cases Spike: EMS responding to 30 cases a day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The flu season is here and it’s hitting Central Texans hard.

The number of flu cases continues to rise and city health experts say Austinites are on track to break an alarming flu record.

Commander Michael Wright with Austin-Travis County EMS says they have seen a 100% increase in flu cases every week. That means 30 separate flu cases a day with over 1,200 flu cases confirmed so far.

“So one of the things that’s rather alarming about this flu season is that it’s across all demographics,” said Commander Wright. He says while the very young or elderly are always a concern with the flu, “this year we are seeing that no matter how old you are, your health status, the flu is still having devastating consequences.”

Commander Wright says first responders are seeing people call 911 overwhelmed with the illness and not able to function.

He suggests the following five tips to stay healthy:

Get immunized

Wash your hands

Cough into your elbow

Stay inside if you have flu symptoms

Get treatment within 48 hours if you are sick.

Medical experts say peak flu season is not until January or February.

Information on the nearest location to get a flu shot can be found at the City of Austin website here.