Austin firefighters participate in stair climb during 9/11 memorial service

News
Posted: / Updated:

The Austin Fire department held their annual 9/11 memorial service Wednesday morning to honor the firefighters who lost their lives 18 years ago today. (KXAN Photo / Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire department held their annual 9/11 memorial service Wednesday morning to honor the firefighters who lost their lives 18 years ago today.

The names of several 9/11 victims were read aloud during today’s memorial service. Mayor Steve Adler addressed the crowd and declared that today will officially be recognized as 9/11 remembrance day in the city of Austin.

  • AFD firefighters take part in a stair climb during the 9/11 memorial (KXAN Photo / Todd Bailey)
  • The Austin Fire department held their annual 9/11 memorial service Wednesday morning to honor the firefighters who lost their lives 18 years ago today. (KXAN Photo / Todd Bailey)
  • The Austin Fire department held their annual 9/11 memorial service Wednesday morning to honor the firefighters who lost their lives 18 years ago today. (KXAN Photo / Todd Bailey)
  • The Austin Fire department held their annual 9/11 memorial service Wednesday morning to honor the firefighters who lost their lives 18 years ago today. (KXAN Photo / Todd Bailey)

AFD firefighters also took part in a 9/11 memorial stair climb. They climbed 110 stories at the Pleasant Valley Drill tower this morning, which is roughly the same height as the World Trade Center.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss