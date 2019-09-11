Austin firefighters participate in stair climb during 9/11 memorial service

The Austin Fire department held their annual 9/11 memorial service Wednesday morning to honor the firefighters who lost their lives 18 years ago today. (KXAN Photo / Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire department held their annual 9/11 memorial service Wednesday morning to honor the firefighters who lost their lives 18 years ago today.

The names of several 9/11 victims were read aloud during today’s memorial service. Mayor Steve Adler addressed the crowd and declared that today will officially be recognized as 9/11 remembrance day in the city of Austin.

AFD firefighters take part in a stair climb during the 9/11 memorial (KXAN Photo / Todd Bailey)

AFD firefighters also took part in a 9/11 memorial stair climb. They climbed 110 stories at the Pleasant Valley Drill tower this morning, which is roughly the same height as the World Trade Center.