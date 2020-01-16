Austin Film Festival & Writers Conference to receive $10K grant

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Film Festival & Writers Conference has been approved for a $10,000 Art Works grant to support the On Story® Project.

This project will support digitization and preservation of content for the Austin Film Festival’s On Story Archive. Overall, the National Endowment for the Arts has approved 1,187 grants totaling $27.3 million in the first round of fiscal year 2020 funding to support arts projects in every state in the nation, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

“The arts are at the heart of our communities, connecting people through shared experiences and artistic expression,” said Arts Endowment chairman Mary Anne Carter. “The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support projects like the On Story Project.”

The Art Works funding category supports projects that focus on public engagement with, and access to, various forms of excellent art across the nation; the creation of art that meets the highest standards of excellence; learning in the arts at all stages of life; and the integration of the arts into the fabric of community life.

Barbara Morgan, Austin Film Festival Executive Director said, “The content captured at the Festival directly reflects its reputation for being an intimate, instructive, and inspirational experience. We couldn’t be more thrilled for this incredible opportunity given by the NEA to help us provide these resources to the general public, free to anyone with an interest in storytelling through film, television, and new media.”

This project will support digitization and preservation of content for the Austin Film Festival’s On Story Archive.

For more information on projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.