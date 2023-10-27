AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Film Festival announced its entire slate of programming for its 30th anniversary. The film festival began Thursday and will run through Nov. 2.

“For 30 years, AFF has been a platform for open discussion, a place where the screenwriting community comes together to pass on experience, craft, and the writers’ journey from script to screen,” organizers said.

According to a statement, highlights from the program included a screening of Jeff Nichols’ acclaimed new film “The Bikeriders,” and the Closing Night film will be Jack Huston’s “Day of the Fight.”

The film program also includes the world premieres of the drama “Re: Uniting,” “ImPossible,” and “The Problem with People.”

Austin Film Festival said it would celebrate the launch of its new Writer’s Writer Award, which honors established storytellers as well as emerging storytellers. This year, the award was presented to Cord Jefferson, an Emmy-winning writer who worked on shows including Watchmen, Succession, The Good Place, and Master of None.

Austin Film Festival also revealed the full Writers Conference schedule, which was set to take place Oct. 26-29.

Tickets to this year’s Austin Film Festival can be purchased online by visiting its website.