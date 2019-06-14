Austin FC website back up after crashing during season ticket membership release

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On the day Austin’s Major League Soccer team opened up sales for its season ticket memberships, its website crashed.

People can still get Austin FC memberships by going directly to this website. The team’s homepage was back up and running by 10:30 a.m. Deposits start at $50 and are refundable.

The Austin FC memberships will allow buyers to get in line when season tickets become available. They were slated to go on sale online at 10 a.m. Wednesday, but just minutes later the website showed an error message saying “This site can’t be reached. www.austinfc.com took too long to respond.”

A spokeswoman for Austin FC estimated the site should be back up and running in half an hour. She added that she believed too many people trying to purchase memberships at once may have caused the site to go down.

Austin FC’s inaugural season is 2021 and it has not yet revealed how much its season tickets will cost. According to SBNation, the average season ticket price for the lowest-prices ticket in the 2019 season is $397. Atlanta is offering the highest season-ticket price for the lowest-priced ticket at $540, while Real Salt Lake boasts the lowest low-priced ticket option at $280.

There are other teams new to MLS besides Austin FC, including FC Cincinnati which is playing its first season this year and Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF, which will start playing in 2020.

FC Cincinnati season ticket prices

Lowest ticket price – $199

Highest ticket price – $1,350

Nashville SC season ticket prices

Lowest ticket price – $425

Highest ticket price – $3,400

Inter Miami CF season ticket prices

Ticket prices not yet announced, but they have a similar deposit system. However, deposits are not refundable.

Wes Wilson contributed to this report.