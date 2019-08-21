Austin FC to host ‘State-of-the-Stadium’ address

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC is preparing to deliver a “State-of-the-Stadium” address Wednesday to update fans and detractors on the construction of the $242 million stadium at McKalla Place.

The Major Leage Soccer club will deliver the address along with their ownership group, Two Oak Ventures. They are expected to reveal the construction timeline for the multi-purpose stadium.

KXAN will live stream the press conference at 1 p.m. Please check back later.