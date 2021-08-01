Austin FC suffers another shutout at home in frustrating 1-0 loss to Colorado

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the third time in a row, the fifth time in six home matches and the 10th time this season, Austin FC was shutout.

This latest display of offensive impotence came at the hands of Colorado, which could almost make it goose egg on the scoreboard even more frustration. Austin’s first ever goal came against the Rapids in the second week of the season. That was also the first win in franchise history.

Unfortunately for the Live Oaks, they’ve only added two more since then.

Of the 11 shots Austin had, only two were on target. In 15 matches this season, Austin FC only has 10 goals, which is two fewer than the next worse team in the league.

After Saturday’s action, the Live Oaks are in last place in the Western Conference with just 13 points.

The only goal of the match came in the 29th minute in a total defensive lapse. Michael Barrios’ pass into the box was intercepted by Matt Besler, but his tackle merely stopped the ball, it didn’t clear it out of the box, in part because it ricocheted off Julio Cascante. The bounce put it at Andre Shinyashiki’s feet, and he was able to beat Cascante for a shot. Brad Stuver deflected it, but Shinyashiki took advantage and sent the rebound into the back of the net.

Beyond that, Stuver had another strong game, with five saves. But the lack of production on offense once again spelled disaster for Austin.

The Live Oaks have a busy week on deck against a pair of in-state rivals. Houston makes its first visit to Q2 Stadium on Wednesday for Austin’s first Texas derby. The Dynamo played Real Salt Lake to a scoreless draw on Saturday.

It’s a quick turnaround after that, with Austin FC heading up I-35 to take on FC Dallas on Saturday. That’ll be the first road game for Austin in over a month – June 23rd was the last time it played a match away from Q2.