AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was a surprise for the Austin H-E-B shoppers when their grocery bills were fully paid for by members of Austin FC on Tuesday in north Austin.

“There are people, who especially this time of year, have a difficult time making ends meet and it’s things like this we are able to take care of a $100, $200 or $300 grocery bill and it makes a big difference,” said Andy Loughnane, Austin FC president.

Austin FC paid for $15,000 worth of groceries at the H-E-B on North Lamar at Rundberg Lane. The head coach, sporting director and president were there to greet shoppers at the checkout. This is part of the Austin FC’s Season of Giving, according to the team.

Austin FC player Diego Fagúndez surprises H-E-B customers by paying for their groceries as part of a “Surprise and Delight” event hosted by Austin FC and H-E-B. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala) Austin FC coach Josh Wolff surprises H-E-B customers by paying for their groceries as part of a “Surprise and Delight” event hosted by Austin FC and H-E-B. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

This is the fourth year Austin’s soccer team surprised people at H-E-B, and team members said they look forward to doing it every year because its a chance to give back to the community.