Austin FC joins the fight against Proposition A

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s major league soccer team is joining the fight against a proposition on the November ballot.

Tuesday morning the owners of Austin FC spoke out against Proposition A, which would require voter and city council approval for any sale of city-owned land for a sports stadium.

The proposition was put on the ballot due to the controversy of using public land for Austin FC’s new stadium.

The company Two Oak Ventures, the owners of Austin FC, released a statement about their opposition to Prop A.

“While Two Oak Ventures’ development of a soccer park and stadium at McKalla Place for Austin FC is not affected by Proposition A, we are seriously concerned with the negative repercussions and unintended consequences for cherished community assets if this referendum should pass,” said Two Oak Ventures’ president Dave Greeley. “Therefore, we will support our friends in the cultural arts community and youth sports organizations and all those who would be impacted by this ordinance. We stand against anything that will hurt Austin’s unique culture and way of life.”

Team owners say they are concerned about the impact of future cultural and sports development in Austin.