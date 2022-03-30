AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC is well-rested heading into a road trip at reeling San Jose this weekend.

The Verde and Black will look for a better result away from Q2 Stadium after the first road match ended in a 1-0 loss at Portland on March 12. San Jose seems to be the perfect place for Austin to right its wrongs from the initial road trip of 2022.

It’s been a frustrating stretch of games for San Jose. The Earthquakes are still chasing the first win of the season with one point through four games. San Jose drew with Columbus at home in early March for its only point of the season.

The Earthquakes didn’t score during a two-game road trip, losing 2-0 to Philadelphia and 1-0 at Minnesota.

You can watch Austin take on San Jose Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CDT on KBVO in the Austin market.

Austin started the season on fire, scoring nine goals in two home wins against Cincinnati and Inter Miami. Verde sits fourth in the Western Conference standings with seven points.

How to watch Austin FC vs. San Jose

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CDT

Where: PayPal Park (San Jose)

TV: KBVO