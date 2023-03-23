AUSTIN (KXAN) — Evictions in Austin are back up to pre-pandemic levels, according to a research center based at Princeton University called the Eviction Lab.

According to their data, there were 262 eviction filings in Austin from February 26 to March 4. In one week of March 2020, there were 129 filings.

The Eviction Lab reported numbers were up 180% from the average as of earlier this month. This comes as the Texas Rent Relief portal had to shut down earlier than planned because of the high demand.

According to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, it saw more than 100,000 applications just one day after the system opened.

According to the researchers, eviction filings in Austin were higher than average at the beginning of 2020 but then took a dip once eviction moratoriums were put in place.

But, ever since the end of 2021, they said filings started increasing again toward historical averages.

KXAN’s Sarah Al-Shaikh will have more on this story. You can watch it on KXAN News at 6.