Austin Energy to adjust participating thermostats Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Energy will be remotely adjusting thermostats throughout the city Friday afternoon to save energy as the temperatures climb.

The Austin area is currently experiencing a heat wave, and Friday marks the 24th day in a row of temperatures above 100°.

Austin Energy said on Twitter it will be adjusting thermostats of those enrolled in its Power Partner Thermostat smart energy savings events from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. During the hottest days of the year during peak energy demand, Austin Energy adjusts participating smart thermostats by 2 to 4 degrees. It says it does not make adjustments on weekends or holidays.

“Your participation in smart energy savings events can help increase your energy savings while helping to fulfill community-wide demand for electric service,” Austin Energy said on its website, which lists approved thermostats.

People can also get an $85 incentive if they enroll.

Participants can manually opt out at any time by adjusting their thermostats at home or via their apps.

Earlier this week, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the electric grid, sent out two energy alerts after demand spiked.