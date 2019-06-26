Austin Energy customers can learn how to lower their utility bills at outreach meetings

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the Texas Summer now upon us, Austin Energy wants to help by hosting a set of public meetings to teaching you how to manage and lower your bills this summer.

Following three consecutive days of heat advisories last week, Austin Energy kicked off a series of 4 community outreach meetings on Monday.

The meetings consist of targeted one-on-one consulting with visitors having a detailed look at their personal accounts.

The remaining meetings will take place on the following dates: