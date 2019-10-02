Austin Disaster Relief Network heads southeast for disaster relief after Imelda

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Disaster Relief Network is sending help to Southeast Texas Tuesday as volunteers get ready to assist those affected by tropical storm Imelda.

The ADRN is heading to a little city east of Houston where 80% of the population was impacted by floods. They will be stationed there all week, delivering donated supplies and gift cards.

The ADRN getting ready to head to Southeast Texas to aid with disaster relief after Tropical Storm Imelda

Volunteers will also help with clean-up efforts as thousands of homeowners try to piece their lives back together.

“It’s one of these towns also that I think not a lot of… they haven’t seen a lot of volunteerism and help and our hearts broke when we heard their stories,” said Daniel Geraci, Executive Director of the Austin Disaster Relief Network.

Governor Greg Abbott wants a Federal Disaster Declaration for Tropical Storm Imelda damage. He sent a letter to President Trump requesting help for six counties in Southeast Texas, including Harris and Jefferson County. If the request is accepted, it would mean victims of the storm could be eligible to receive individual assistance from the federal government.

Officials are still compiling damage totals from the storm.