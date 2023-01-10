AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Community College is looking to help solve the Texas nursing shortage by adding a new program.

ACC says the demand for its Bachelor of Science in Nursing credentialed nursing degree is increasing, especially in Central Texas, with an aging workforce and increased population.

ACC will launch a new online option this spring for its bachelor degree program. The program will offer registered nurses a way to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

“This new flexibility allows them to take classes on their own schedule,” said Dr. Nina Almsay, ACC’s dean of health sciences.

“Nursing remains one of the most in-demand occupations. We want to make sure we provide all the resources and opportunities we can to meet these demands and train a qualified workforce,” Almsay added.

ACC’s RN-to-BSN program offers a full-time option that can be completed in three semesters, as well as a part-time option with completion possible in five semesters.

ACC will continue to offer on-campus and hybrid options for students as well.