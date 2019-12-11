Austin coalition’s $14M goal to fund emergency homeless shelters raises just $50K in first month — what now?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Chamber of Commerce’s coalition, ATX Helps, raised just $50,000 in its first month, a figure that at that pace would take them more than two decades to raise the $14 million they say it would take to build a new temporary, emergency homeless shelter.

In a statement to KXAN, a media representative for ATX Helps says conversations with major donors are ongoing though and they are grateful to their fellow Austinites for the generosity they’ve already shown.

The coalition, led by Austin business leaders, faith-based organizations and the Downtown Austin Alliance, still hopes to raise the $14 million necessary to build and operate a Sprung navigation shelter for two years. Sprung shelters can be built in eight weeks and ATX Helps says each can hold about 150 bunk beds and comfortably sleep 300 people.

Back in November, ATX Helps told KXAN that the project is something Austin’s never had but desperately needs.

“We know that shelter alone does not solve homelessness, thus shelter and housing must always be considered in tandem,” said Dewitt Peart, President and CEO of Downtown Austin Alliance. “However, Austin currently only has 812 shelter beds, and on any given night when these beds are full, there are still 1,100 people living outdoors without a roof, bathroom, showers or laundry facilities.”

Austin has been riddled with increasing issues related to homelessness over 2019. Back in June, the Austin City Council passed an ordinance that largely decriminalized sitting, laying or camping in public places.

The changes were met with much criticism and debate, with some saying they exacerbated or exposed already growing problems.

In early October, Gov. Greg Abbot sent a letter to Austin Mayor Steve Adler, explaining that unless something was done to address the issue by Nov. 1, he would direct state agencies to step in.

Then in November, the city council voted to restrict the polarizing ordinance. Changes included a ban on camping on sidewalks and a ban on sitting, lying or camping around the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH).

In an interview with KXAN Tuesday, Matt Mollica, the executive director of Austin’s Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) discussed ATX Helps and ECHO’s willingness to work with the coalition. Mollica said that ECHO would gladly welcome financial support from ATX Helps to assist in ECHO’s efforts to create new shelters.

“Absolutely,” said Mollica. “We are engaging and have engaged with the ATX Helps folks and will continue to work towards bringing in a shared mission and shared values into our work.”

As the city of Austin embarks on a new strategy of purchasing motels to convert into housing for the homeless, ECHO has volunteered to fund the operation of these new shelters and the services provided there.

There is no word yet on what lies ahead for ATX Helps’ plans at this time.