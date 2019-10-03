Austin City Council vote could provide part-time work for homeless

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council could decide on Thursday to approve a $720,000 agreement between Austin Public Health and Family Eldercare, a nonprofit focused on aging and disability services.

The agreement would help provide temporary employment opportunities for people experiencing homelessness for a 12-month period beginning in October.

“This work is really important and people’s lives are at stake,” Brittany Baize, the nonprofit’s director of development and communications said. “Folks are dying on the streets, there are too many cases of folks that have engaged with us who are committed to getting their lives stable and who are just languishing on waiting lists.”

If approved, the nonprofit will be able to team up with several city departments including Austin Resource Recovery, Austin Public Health, Parks and Recreation, and Watershed Protection Departments.

This isn’t new, the Workforce First Program started as a 13-month pilot program last year, but officials behind the initiative hope to expand the program with this extra city money.

The funds would offer paid work at up to $15 an hour for jobs that usually consist of things like cleaning up parks and picking up trash.

Since March, the crews of homeless workers have removed over 100,000 pounds of trash from green spaces in Austin and helped give work to more than 250 people.

“We are going to keep doing this work no matter what but we do need the community’s support and partnership and we need local, state and federal investment,” Baize said.