Austin City Council must finalize a plan for city’s homeless rules before Friday morning deadline

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Council has until 9 a.m. Friday to finalize a plan for the city’s new homeless rules.

Hundreds of people voiced their concerns during a five-hour meeting on Wednesday. Many people said they want certain streets and areas to be off limits to camping and want the city to start installing restrooms and showers.

“Instead of wasting resources, going after people that are just trying to sleep, just spend those resources on helping those people get out of homelessness and addressing the actual behavior people are concerned about,” said Timothy Bray, of AURA — a local group that advocates for “An Austin for Everyone.”

Daren Raykovich, who lives in south Austin, says Austinites are speaking but no one is listening. “We need to come together as a community and come up with a real solution. Until then, I don’t know.”

City council met on Thursday at 9 a.m., 24 hours before their decision must be made. KXAN will report on what they decide on Friday morning.