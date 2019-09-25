Austin City Council Member holds town hall to hear from voters in her district

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison held a town hall Tuesday night where she discussed several issues impacting her district.

Councilwoman Harper-Madison represents Austin District 1 where she was born and raised. District 1 is in east Austin and stretches from East Seventh Street to East Parmer Lane.

The town hall included the homeless ordinance as well as next year’s budget.

Voters also got the chance to address the councilwoman directly with their concerns. Some of the topics brought up by constituents included gentrification and increasing home prices.