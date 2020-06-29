LIVE: Austin City Council holding special meeting to receive COVID-19 updates from health officials

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council has called a special meeting for Monday afternoon to hear updates from the city’s top health officials and researchers. Since the first week of June, Austin Public Health has been reporting a steady increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases, as well as hospitalization numbers.

Austin Public Health’s Interim Director Dr. Mark Escott said recently the area hospitals would exceed capacity by mid-July “if things don’t change.”

Escott is expected to provide updates on the current situation, testing, contact tracing and resource availability.

KXAN will follow the updates closely and provide the latest information on KXAN News starting at 4:30 p.m.