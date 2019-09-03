Austin city council discuss future of hemp law

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. Federal health officials are issuing a national warning against marijuana use by adolescents and pregnant women, as more states legalize some forms of the drug’s use. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Austin City Council members Delia Garza, Greg Casar, Jimmy Flannigan and Natasha Harper-Madison will meet for the quarterly Judicial Committee meeting. One of the topics on the agenda is discussing a new state law focused on marijuana enforcement.

The law allows the sale of hemp products, things like CBD oil that contains 0.3% or less Tetrahydrocannabinol or THC — the psychoactive compound of cannabis that gets users high. In order to prosecute these cases, law enforcement must test THC levels.

Since the law went into effect in June, the District Attorney’s office says 89 felonies have been dismissed. Travis County Attorney says his office will not pursue prosecution of misdemeanor marijuana possession cases without testing.

Now, council members Garza and Casar are asking Austin police if they will continue to ticket or arrest people for misdemeanor marijuana cases. They said not only does this require resources, but have an impact on a person’s life.

“If an Austinite is given a ticket, they have to go down to the courthouse, that’s not being able to work that day, having to possibly find childcare that day to basically be told no charges have been filed we’re not going to prosecute this case,” Garza said.

In the fall of 2018, the Austin Police Department implemented its cite-and-release policy. Under that policy, APD issues someone a citation – no longer arresting – for small amounts of marijuana unless certain requirements are met. An officer can still arrest someone if the officer believes someone’s property would be in danger, the person refuses to sign the citation, the person appears to have a sexual motivation, or if the person cannot be identified.

APD Assistant Chief Troy Gay noted at the time that marijuana possession makes up about 44% of all APD Class A and B misdemeanor citations. Because it is APD’s policy to take marijuana away if they find it on someone’s person, APD assumes the criminal behavior stops at that point.