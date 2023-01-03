AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dr. Mark Escott, Austin’s chief medical officer, spoke with KXAN Tuesday to discuss heart health after Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin was still in the ICU Tuesday due to collapsing on the field during Monday Night Football.

In a tweet Monday, Escott said Hamlin could possibly have suffered commotio cordis.

Less than 30 commotio cordis cases a year are reported in the United States, said Escott.

“It’s a hard blow to the chest,” he said. “That hit can cause the heart to go into defibrillation.”

Seconds after Hamlin collapsed, medical staff rushed onto the field and administered CPR and started working to save his life.

Escott said CPR and Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) use can increase the chances of survival.

“You lose about 10 minutes of survival for every minute that passes between when that person goes into cardiac arrest and when they get that shock,” Escott said.

Furthermore, Escott said CPR can double the chances of surviving double cardiac arrest.

According to the American Heart Association, about 7,000 young people ages 6-19 experience sudden cardiac arrest every year. About 20% of those incidents happen out of the home, often on a court or field.

Escott said he was hopeful after Monday’s incident with Hamlin more people will get AEDs in their businesses and gyms, as well as other locations in the public