AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is having a big birthday party Saturday and everyone’s invited.

The Downtown Austin Alliance is hosting Austin’s Birthday Bash at Republic Square.

The party’s free and there will be live music, activities for the kids and food from Salt and Time Cafe.

The party commemorates the 180th year since the Republic of Texas auctioned the first lots in Austin, thus giving birth to the city.

The birthday festivities begin at 5 p.m.