Austin budget to be presented Monday as city leaders support more homeless services

City Manager will present the FY 2019-2020 budget on Monday.

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk will release his proposed budget for next year to City Council on Monday.

The presentation is being held at Lifeworks, a nonprofit provider in the fight against youth homelessness.

More city leaders are beginning to support city taxpayers taking on a larger role to pay for resources for Austin’s many homeless people.

In an interview with KXAN News, Mayor Steve Adler said he supported finding more resources to help pay for rent, deposits, and a “risk fund” to help with damages; similar to what he supported in a citywide effort to house homeless Veterans.

Mayor Adler also said within this upcoming budget, there are funds to add at least 30 police officers per year.

The hope is to add more down the line — with an emphasis on providing support for APD’s sexual assault division.

The final version of next year’s budget would be approved by City Council in September.

The city won’t have to worry about state-imposed property tax caps until the following year.

In the meantime, Austin City Councilwoman Leslie Pool expressed support for raising tax rates 8%, which is the highest it would be able to go without voters having the chance to weigh in directly.

Pool says the increase will help “prepare” for the imposed revenue limits.