Austin Bold FC train before first playoff game in inaugural season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It would be bold to say a team will make the playoffs in its inaugural season, and yet Austin Bold FC has lived up to its name.

The Bold trained Tuesday morning ahead of its first playoff game Wednesday night. A feat for a team that is in its first ever season.

The team is ready. Head Coach Marcelo Serrano

Coach Serrano is well aware it’s their inaugural season and they’ve done well enough to make the playoffs.

“First-year franchise… getting a playoff in the first year. I think it’s amazing for the city. This city is unique. When we started the team, that’s what we were thinking of. A unique city deserves a playoff,” Serrano said.

Coach believes the team will have support in the stands heading into the game, especially because they play at home at Bold Stadium.

“We built this. We built a family environment here. We built an environment that’s exciting,” Serron said. “The people that come here… the first words that come to their mouth, ‘I will be back.’ And they’re back. We have great relationships with the fans here.”

A couple of those fans will be cheering on their son, Kris Tyrpak.

Tyrpak and his family are from Dripping Springs and plays Left Winger for the team. When asked where his head is at the day before the playoff game, he didn’t mince words: “It’s focused.”

From the get go we knew what we wanted to do. Now that we’re here, there’s nothing else. We’ve planned for this all year. Kris Tyrpak

Tyrpak knows they are a lower seed but is confident. He believes that is reflective of the league.

“It goes to show how great this league has expanded. There’s so much talent around the U.S.” Tyrpak said. “For us to come together so quickly in the first year. It enabled us to mesh together early and the results show.”

Results with a decent track record leading up to the playoffs. The team won the “Copa Tejas” back in September after defeating the Rio Grande Valled FC at Bold Stadium, 3 — 0.

Austin Bold FC play L.A. Galaxy II at Bold Stadium tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct 23 at 7:30 p.m. if you would love to come out and show your support.