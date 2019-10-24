Austin Bold FC advance to USL quarterfinals with shutout win in first playoff appearance

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The inaugural season carries on. Austin Bold FC found success early in their first playoff appearance.

The team scored early going up 1 – 0 within 10 minutes. Xavier Báez could have taken a shot but instead patiently passed to an open Ema Twumasi, who then drove a kick from the center of the box sending the ball to the bottom right corner of the Galaxy’s goal.

The football club played Wednesday night against L.A. Galaxy II at Bold Stadium.

Their second goal came in the second half.

The play started with a corner kick in the 54th minute. Sean McFarlane found the ball and struck from the center of the box. The ball entered the bottom left corner of the LA’s goal for the score.

The Bold’s two scores proved to be enough buffer for the remaining minutes as the team held off Los Dos to win. They move on to face Phoenix Rising FC in Arizona on Saturday, October 26.

The fans were loud throughout the game was it was not without a moment of silence. The team honored their former player, the late Isaac Promise during the 11th minute (11 being his jersey number). This would be their first home game since his passing.