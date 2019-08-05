Austin blood center sees donation surge after El Paso tragedy, but more needed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The We Are Blood donation location on North Lamar was open well after its 3 p.m. closing time on Sunday. Some families waited for more than an hour to donate blood.

“We Are Blood stands with the El Paso & Dayton communities and victims following this weekend’s tragic shootings,” the organization said on its Facebook and Instagram pages. “Due to the generosity of our dedicated blood donors in Central Texas, we stand ready to help neighbors across Texas – and the country – if needed.”

The organization says staff is ready to send blood and just waiting on the call from El Paso and Dayton. We Are Blood says because of regular donations Central Texas has a strong blood supply.

“Donating blood is one of the most personal ways to give and it also goes to anybody who needs it,” said Vice President of We Are Blood Nick Canedo. “It really shows the way that the community comes together and how together we all feel.”

Blood donor Kelly Roloff says she heard the call to give from El Paso on Saturday and just had to do her part.

“It’s the only thing I feel like I can do,” said Roloff, while giving blood. “Pray and donate some blood and those are the things that I can do – the little tiny bit to try and help.”

The last time the organization sent blood to another city was Houston after Hurricane Harvey.

We Are Blood is partnering with AT&T and Walmart for a blood drive near the Texas State Capitol on Monday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. It will be at Colorado Street between 12th and 13th streets.

If you can’t make it to give blood Monday, you can schedule an appointment to donate.