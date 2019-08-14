Austin-based company that brought coffee robots to ABIA announces major expansion

AUSTIN (KXAN / Austin Business Journal) — The Austin-based company that dreamed up robot-made coffee at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport announced an exclusive deal with SSP America to bring robots to dozens of airports across the U.S. and Canada.

Austin Business Journal reports Briggo Inc. announced the expansion Tuesday. There are already 10 Coffee Haus locations, including two at ABIA and units at 3M, Dell Technologies Inc. and the Austin Convention Center.

Briggo’s coffee robots can make up to 100 drinks per hour including specialty drinks like flavored lattes and cappuccinos. Customers can order ahead with the Briggo app or place orders in person at a Coffee Haus touchscreen.

The 24-hour automated coffee stations first came to ABIA in July 2018.