Austin athletic apparel store donates shoes to local high school

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Local athletic shoe and apparel store Fleet Feet Austin is supplying an entire Central texas cross country team with shoes this upcoming school year.

The runners at Austin’s Eastside Memorial High School got their shoes Thursday, and Fleet Feet Austin visited the campus to measure foot sizes for everyone on the team.

Backpacks were also brought for the students to use during the school year.

“It’s amazing! Right now they’re more excited because they’re putting all these miles. And they’re putting them on these shoes that they had,” said Eastside memorial Cross Country Coach Barahona. “Now they’re going to be able to switch them. And, you know, you’re running 40, 50, 60 miles a week, so it’s a big help. So they’re excited, they’re super excited.”

Coach Barahona said last year his team of runners qualified for regionals.