Austin arts and culture nonprofits can get money for COVID-19 help

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Arts and culture-based nonprofits in Austin have a new avenue to take for COVID-19 help, city officials announced Monday.

Austin’s economic development department has a $2 million fund set aside to give qualifying nonprofits $20,000 grants to help them stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city council approved the fund June 10, and it’s paid for through the American Rescue Plan Act.

To qualify for the grant, nonprofits have to have 501(c)3 or 509(a) status whose “primary mission is within the arts and culture sector.” To be considered within the sector, the city says organizations must have “programming that promotes or develops art in any medium (visual, performing, music, etc.), preserves or commemorates historical events and local cultures, or promotes the distribution of ideas.”

They also need to have a two-year history of serving Austin and the surrounding five-county area and must be located or have primary programming locations in an Austin City Council district. The grant application opens at 10 a.m., Wednesday and closes at 5 p.m., August 2.

The city will host informational webinars in both English and Spanish on July 15. The English-language webinar is scheduled for 11 a.m. and the Spanish webinar is at 1 p.m.

The Austin Better Business Bureau is partnering to help the city review and score applications. Mission Capital and Austin Revitalization are helping potential applicants prepare documents, the city said.